Genus Power shares surge as much as 15% after Rs 2,200 crore order win for smart meters

Genus Power mentioned that many state electricity boards have issued requests and solicited bids for the installation of smart meters, indicating that the 'Reforms-Based, Result-Linked Power Distribution Sector Scheme' is having a tangible effect.

Shares of smart electric metering solutions provider Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. surged more than 15 percent to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced bagging a Rs 2,207.53 crore order.

The company informed bourses that it has bagged an order worth Rs 2,207.53 crore for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).

The order includes the design of AMI system with supply and commissioning of 27.69 lakh smart prepaid meters.

The company mentioned that many state electricity boards have issued requests and solicited bids for the installation of smart meters, indicating that the 'Reforms-Based, Result-Linked Power Distribution Sector Scheme' is having a tangible effect.

Genus Power foresees a strong influx of orders in the upcoming quarters of FY24. The company is expecting a sharp revenue rebound in the coming quarters on the back of a robust order book, healthy order inflow, and restoration of normalcy in the supply chain.

“The order win provides added visibility to our revenues for coming years. It also signals a strong start to order inflow in FY24,” Genus Power Infrastructures said.

Implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) will lead to a multifold increase in the annual size of the industry, as well as a transition from conventional to smart meters, the company said.

Genus Power Infrastructures is among the largest players in India’s electricity metering solutions industry, with a 27 percent market share.

Shares of Genus Power are currently trading 8.7 percent higher at Rs 140.50.