homemarket Newsstocks News

Genus Power wins orders nearly triple its market capitalisation

Genus Power wins orders nearly triple its market capitalisation

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 30, 2023 1:13:55 PM IST (Published)

The company expects robust order inflow in the fiscal year 2024, as many State Electricity Boards (SEBs) issued requests and solicited bids for the installation of smart meters.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares gained 6 percent in morning trade on Monday after winning orders worth Rs 2,856 crore for the installation of smart meters and allied work.

Recommended Articles

View All

Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP

Jan 30, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard

Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The Jaipur-based company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hi-Print Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd., have received letters of award (LoA) worth Rs 2,855.96 crore for the appointment of an advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) including the design of AMI system with supply, installation, and commissioning of 29.49 lakh smart pre-paid meters, DT metering, HT and feeder metering level energy accounting as well as FMS of these 29.49 lakh smart meters.


The total order value is said to be nearly triple that of the company’s market capitalisation.

The company expects robust order inflow in the fiscal year 2024, as many State Electricity Boards (SEBs) issued requests and solicited bids for the installation of smart meters.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. stock is trading 6.76 percent higher at Rs 91.60.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Go Fashion aims to keep products priced between Rs 900-1,000

Next Article

Slovenian pharma company likely to acquire entire promoter stake in Unichem Labs: Report