Gensol Engineering wins Rs 115 crore order to provide 300 electric vehicles on lease for five years

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd. hit a 5 percent upper circuit on Wednesday for a brief period after the company's subsidiary has secured an order worth Rs 115 crore to provide electric vehicles on lease for a period of five years.

Gensol Engineering said it has secured a letter of intent (LoI) from the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) to provide 300 electric vehicles on operational lease with fleet management services for a five-year period.

The company informed that it had received an LOI from OREDA in the month of July. Gensol Engineering participated in this tender on behalf of its subsidiary Gensol EV Lease Pvt. Ltd. and was declared a successful bidder. The cumulative billing value of the tender was Rs 115 crore, exclusive of taxes.

Founded in 2012, Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol group of companies, which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants.

Gensol has also established an EV manufacturing facility in Pune for the development and production of electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers. Alongside, it offers comprehensive EV leasing solutions and is serving leading ride-hailing players with its buy-and-lease package of EV cars.

In April this year, Gensol Engineering told CNBC TV-18 that it aims to roll out 10,000 to 12,000 electric cars in the current financial year from the company's EV manufacturing plant.

“On the EV side, what we expect is that our plant is going to start production in July and our production capacity is for 30,000 cars a year. We expect that we will hit full production by September, which means that for this year we should sell about 10,000 to 12,000 cars,” the company’s CMD Anmol Singh Jaggi had said in April.

Shares of Gensol Engineering are trading 2.5 percent higher at Rs 1,741.05.