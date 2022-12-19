Best day in over a year take shares of GIC to a 52-week high

This was the seven straight trading session when the counter was moving in a positive trajectory.

Buy / Sell General Insuran share TRADE

Shares of state-owned General Insurance Company of India (GIC RE) hit a 52-week high on the stock exchanges on Monday, extending gains from the last week, ahead of its board meeting on December 21.

This was the seven straight trading session when the counter was moving in a positive trajectory. Shares jumped over 30 percent in the last seven trading sessions.

The stock of the insurance company touched a new 52-week high of Rs 188.1 on the BSE. It had opened at Rs 166.05.

Similar movements were witnessed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the counter surged nearly 13 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 188.15. The stock moved nearly 80 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 105 on June 14 this year.

Overall, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 97.25 lakh shares on the NSE.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 21 to consider and approve general matters of the corporation.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit increased 64.41 percent to Rs 2,216.55 crore in the September quarter and its total income dropped over 9 percent to Rs 11,653.43 crore.