GE Aerospace signs accord with HAL to produce F414 fighter engines for IAF

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India, and GE Aerospace continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this. The effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program.

Leading engine maker GE Aerospace on Thursday said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The MoU was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official State visit to the United States and is a key element in strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India, and GE Aerospace continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this. The effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program

H Lawrence Culp Junior, chairman and chief executive officer of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace said F414 engines are unmatched and will offer important economic and national security benefits for both countries as we help our customers produce the highest quality engines to meet the needs of their military fleet.

With more than five million flight hours and eight nations with F414-powered aircraft in operation or on order, the F414 continues to exceed goals for reliability and time on the wing. To date, more than 1,600 F414 engines have been delivered globally.

Ahead of PM Modi's State visit civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit will be a historic one. However, he refused to comment on the GE deal. "I can't say anything on GE before it is signed," he said.

Today's agreement will advance GE Aerospace's earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the Indian Air Force as part of the LCA Mk2 program.

It puts the company in a strong position to create a family of products in India, including the F404 engine that currently powers the LCA Mk1 and LCA Mk1A aircraft and GE Aerospace's selection for the prototype development, testing, and certification of the AMCA program with our F414-INS6 engine.

In addition, GE will continue to collaborate with the Indian government on the AMCA Mk2 engine program.

In 1986, GE began working with the Aeronautical Development Agency and HAL to support the development of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) with F404 engines.

Subsequently, GE Aerospace’s F404 and F414 have been part of the development and production programs of LCA Mk1 and LCA Mk2 programs. In total, 75 F404 engines have been delivered and another 99 are on order for LCA Mk1A. Eight F414 engines have been delivered as part of an ongoing development program for LCA Mk2.

GE's presence in India includes its research and technology centre, the John F Welch Technology Centre at Bengaluru, which opened in 2000, and its Multi-modal Factory at Pune, which opened in 2015.