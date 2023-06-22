GE Aerospace signs accord with HAL to produce F414 fighter engines for IAF

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The MoU was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official State visit to the United States and is a key element in strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries. The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India, and GE Aerospace continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this. The effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program