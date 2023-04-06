homemarket Newsstocks NewsGCPL to invest Rs 100 crore in early stage consumer fund Early Spring

GCPL to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund Early Spring

GCPL to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund Early Spring
2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 6, 2023 10:37:00 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 967.60, down by Rs 2.05, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday said the company will be investing Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).

Recommended Articles

View All

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.
Spring is creating a skin-in-the-game, brand-first investment franchise that aims to back and support founders who are building the brands of tomorrow, the company said.
Also Read: Refractory company RHI Magnesita raises Rs 900 cr via QIP route
Enabling companies to leverage marketing expertise along with capital, Spring’s first fund of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will be investing Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage, it said.
Omar Momin, head of M&A, GCPL said, "In sync with GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers, we are excited to collaborate with new-age companies in the home & personal care and health & wellness space along with Spring Marketing Capital."
Spring is helmed by a trio of founders – Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer, and Vineet Gupta – who bring together decades of investing and brand-building experience.
Also Read: Nykaa says Q4 looks good on the back of strong beauty & personal care business
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Godrej Consumer Products

Previous Article

Zorko starts export to USA, Canada, Australia and UAE

Next Article

Match, Indian startups call for antitrust probe of Google in-app billing fee