Gati shares rise as much as 7% after May volumes improve from April

Gati launched its superhub in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, which led to an increase in volumes for the Western Zone.

Shares of Gati surged as much as 7 percent on Thursday after the company released its monthly business update for May.

The logistics company said that total volume in May increased by 8 percent month-on-month, but remained flat on a year-on-year basis. Total volumes stood at 98 kt from 90 kt in April. The total volumes include both surface and express.

Volumes continued to show an improving trend in May and the company has already started to prepare for the festive season for the upcoming months. Gati said that volume growth was healthy in May despite a high base.

In the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, Gati Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore, which was narrower than the loss of Rs 22.38 crore during the same period last year. Net sales for the quarter rose by 10.3 percent from the year-ago quarter.