Gati shares rise as much as 7% after May volumes improve from April

Gati launched its superhub in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, which led to an increase in volumes for the Western Zone.
Volumes continued to show an improving trend in May and the company has already started to prepare for the festive season for the upcoming months. Gati said that volume growth was healthy in May despite a high base.
In the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, Gati Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore, which was narrower than the loss of Rs 22.38 crore during the same period last year. Net sales for the quarter rose by 10.3 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Gati are trading 6 percent higher at Rs 123.90. The stock is still down 14 percent so far this year.
