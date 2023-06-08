Gati shares rise as much as 7% after May volumes improve from April

Gati launched its superhub in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, which led to an increase in volumes for the Western Zone.

Shares of Gati surged as much as 7 percent on Thursday after the company released its monthly business update for May.

The logistics company said that total volume in May increased by 8 percent month-on-month, but remained flat on a year-on-year basis. Total volumes stood at 98 kt from 90 kt in April. The total volumes include both surface and express.