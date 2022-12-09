Gateway Distriparks upgrades capacity at its Inland Container Depot in Gurugram

Last month the company announced to start container train services at rail-connected inland container depot (ICD) Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

Gateway Distriparks has completed the upgradation work of the rail-side capacity at its largest hub, the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Gurugram.

In a stock exchange filing on Friday the company announced wrapping up the upgradation work at the ICD located in the Garhi-Harsaru railway station in Gurugram, along with commissioning of the sixth railway line at the railway terminal.

Gateway Distriparks integrates containers from its other units located in the northern region at ICD Gurgaon, thereby scaling up the double stacking of containers for the longest distance.

The company also makes use of the operational segments of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, which aids in reducing transit time.

Gateway Distriparks already has the quickest transit time in the National Capital Region (NCR) market to the Mundra, Pipavav and Nhava Sheva ports, according to its CMD Prem Kishan Dass Gupta.

With the addition of Line No. 6 to the existing development, the operational efficiencies and the turn-around time of trains will further improve, boosting faster deliveries for the cargo of export and import customers, according to Gupta.