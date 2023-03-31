English
Here is why defence stocks from Cochin Shipyard to Bharat Dynamics are surging in today's session

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 31, 2023 11:37:57 AM IST (Updated)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders on Friday announced that the company has entered into a Rs 3,500 crore contract for construction of patrol ships.

Shares of leading shipbuilding and defence companies  - Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics and Garden Reach Shipbuilders surged on Friday after the Union defence ministry on Thursday signed contracts with Indian shipyards for the acquisition of 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels and six next-generation missile vessels at an overall cost of Rs 19,600 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders on Friday announced that the company has entered into a Rs 3,500 crore contract for construction of patrol ships.


The company also informed that the first ship is to be delivered within 44 months from the contract signing date, while the subsequent ships are to be delivered at an interval period of six months each from the delivery of the previous ship.

Additionally, shares of Cochin Shipyard also gained as much as 8 percent on Friday after the company announced that it has won a Rs 9,805 crore contract.

The first vessel is to be delivered in 48 months and the last vessel is to be delivered within 108 months.

Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed & manufactured by Goa Shipyard and four by Garden Reach. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence in September 2026.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard are off the opening highs but trading with gains of 4.5 percent at Rs 479.60, while shares of Garden Reach are trading 5.4 percent higher at Rs 458.10.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Mar 31, 2023 11:35 AM IST
X