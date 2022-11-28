Ganesh Benzoplast signs long term contract for 19% capacity at new JNPT terminal

Early-stage discussions to fulfill the balance capacity of the new terminal are in place.

Independent liquid storage tank provider Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. has signed a long-term contract with a leading chemical manufacturer for its upcoming new storage capacity at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) terminal in Navi Mumbai.

Around 19 percent of its new and upcoming capacity at the JNPT terminal has been locked in through the long-term contract for storage and handling, prior to its scheduled commencement in March 2023.

The contract has been signed with a three-year renewable term, for storing and handling two tanks totaling up to 3,640 Metric Tonnes. The annual revenue is fixed at around Rs 4 crore subject to a certain throughput.

The new and upcoming special chemical grade terminal at JNPT for 17,876 KL has been constructed to meet long term demands for storing and handling specialty chemicals such as Dilute Nitric Acid.

Early-stage discussions to fulfill the balance capacity of the new terminal are in place, and will be announced soon, according to the company.

Ganesh Benzoplast specialises in the storage and handling of all liquid chemicals and oil products. It has storage terminals at JNPT, Cochin Port Trust in Cochin and Mormugao Port Trust in Goa.

The company is also engaged in the business of manufacturing of specialty chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives, having two factories at MIDC Tarapur (Maharashtra).

Shares of Ganesh Benzoplast ended 0.4 percent lower at Rs 148.