Ganesh Benzoplast gets favorable arbitration award in Mormugao Port Trust rental case

According to the order, the company is entitled to receive Rs 7.66 crore out of the various claims filed by it under the arbitration.

Independent liquid storage tank provider Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd. on Thursday said that it has received an arbitration award in its favour in a case pertaining to excess lease rental paid to Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) in Goa.

In the arbitration proceedings, Ganesh Benzoplast had filed its claims against increased lease rentals by MPT and a delay in handing over the land to the firm, which consequently escalated the project cost and delayed the completion of the project at the Goa terminal. Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) authorities had also filed counterclaims.

The arbitrator rejected the claims of MPT and passed an order in favour of the company.

According to the order, the company is entitled to receive Rs 7.66 crore out of the various claims filed by it under the arbitration. In addition, the firm is entitled to interest of 12 percent annually on excess lease rental paid by the company to MPT over the said period.

Ganesh Benzoplast specialises in the storage and handling of all liquid chemicals and oil products. It has storage terminals at JNPT, Cochin Port Trust in Cochin, and Mormugao Port Trust in Goa.

The company is also engaged in the business of manufacturing speciality chemicals, food preservatives, and oil additives, having two factories at MIDC Tarapur (Maharashtra).

Shares of Ganesh Benzoplast ended 0.52 percent higher at Rs 163.80 on Thursday.