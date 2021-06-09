  • SENSEX
GameStop share gains as traders await quarterly report

Updated : June 09, 2021 22:18:24 IST

GameStop's stock climbed 3% on Wednesday ahead of its quarterly results after close, with individual investors looking for progress in turning around the videogame retailer following this year's rally in its share price
