GameStop share gains as traders await quarterly report

GameStop's stock climbed 3% on Wednesday ahead of its quarterly results after the close, with a cult following of individual investors looking for progress in turning around the struggling videogame retailer following this year's rally in its share price.

At a brief annual shareholders meeting ahead of the report, GameStop top shareholder Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet supplies retailer Chewy, was elected chairman. GameStop announced his nomination in April.

"As my dad would say, buckle up,” Cohen told shareholders.

GameStop's volatile shares have nearly doubled in the past month, and they are now just 11% below their closing high in January. That was when a massive surge driven by investors on Reddit's wallstreetbets trading forum made the stock the most traded on the U.S. market for several days.

A recent rally in AMC Entertainment Holdings has attracted increasing amounts of attention from individual investors and commenters on wallstreetbets, but GameStop remains one of the most discussed stocks on the forum.

AMC tumbled 9%, and it remains up over 2,200% year to date, compared to a rise of over 1,500% in GameStop.

Options prices imply GameStop's stock could swing 24% in either direction by Friday, according to Trade Alert data.

While the recent rollout of new videogame consoles is likely to benefit GameStop, analysts warn that its soaring stock price has become disconnected from the company's day-to-day business. At least two Wall Street analysts recently dropped coverage of the company.

GameStop's core business of selling new and pre-owned videogame disks is shrinking as consumers move to downloading games digitally or streaming, and it has lost money for the past three years.

Cohen hopes to transition GameStop into an ecommerce business that can take on big-box retailers. He told shareholders at Wednesday's meeting in Grapevine, Texas that they had "ushered in a whole new era at GameStop," but he declined to provide a detailed plan.

The company has yet to announce a replacement for Chief Executive George Sherman, who it has said will step down by July 31.

"The bullish views of retail investors and GameStop’s long-awaited transformation strategy continue to overshadow actual results," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter warned in a preview note.

GameStop short sellers currently have $3 billion at stake, up from $1.3 billion at the end of 2020, according to S3 Partners, a financial data firm.