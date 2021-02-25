  • SENSEX
GameStop rallies again; some puzzle over ice cream cone tweet

Updated : February 25, 2021 08:32 AM IST

Fewer than 18 million GameStop shares were shorted as of Tuesday, down from over 70 million in early January, according to S3.
The shares soared nearly 104 percent during the session in which trading was halted several times, then jumped another 85 percent after hours.
