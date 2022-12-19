English
GAIL, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Dec 19, 2022 9:36:15 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open flat or in the green on the first trading day of the week amid mixed cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 405-410 with a stop loss at Rs 387
Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 100 with a stop loss at Rs 95
Sell Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 137 with a stop loss at Rs 144.50
Sell ABB for a target of Rs 2,770-2,760 with a stop loss at Rs 2,900
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 1,012
Buy Piramal Enterprises Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 848
Sell Trent with a stop loss at Rs 1,432
Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 307
