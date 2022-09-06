GAIL shares trade ex-bonus ahead of record date; stock gains

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini GAIL is trading ex-bonus from today's trading session. Read more about how the company has rewarded shareholders in the recent past.

Shares of Gas Authority of India Ltd., gave up some gains from the early minutes of trade on Tuesday. The stock is now trading ex-bonus, starting today.

The company has fixed September 7, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of bonus shares. Ex-date is a day ahead of the record date for the investors to be eligible for bonus shares. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

India's largest natural gas company, GAIL announced a 1:2 bonus issue in July, after its quarterly results. This implies that the shareholders will receive one bonus share for every two shares they hold.

GAIL has periodically rewarded shareholders with four such announcements this year itself. In March this year, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 5, followed by a share buyback announcement, which it carried out at Rs 190- per share. In August this year, the company also declared a final dividend of Re.1 along with the announcement of the bonus issue.

At 10 am, shares of govt-owned GAIL Ltd were up 0.6 percent at Rs 91.70 on the BSE.