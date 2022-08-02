GAIL in a tough spot as supply from Russia's Gazprom hit

Buy / Sell GAIL share TRADE

India's largest gas distributor GAIL is struggling to supply to its fertiliser, power and petchem customers after Russia's Gazprom has been unable to meet its gas supply to them. The company's stock is down 2.75 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

People in the know have told CNBC-TV18 that GAIL, which imports and distributes gas as well as operates India's largest gas pipeline network, is likely to have cut supplies to its customers. Moreover, alternative supplies may be difficult and expensive to procure as demand is high in Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine war crisis.

Gasprom has invoked a force majeure on its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with GAIL. This is a clause in the contract which addresses unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.

The high spot rate of gas will also be an issue for GAIL as users like power companies will be unwilling to pay higher rates. Fertiliser companies can probably do a pass-through due to government subsidies.

As certain sectors maybe forced to cut capacity utilisation due to gas shortage, the industry as a whole is looking at alternate sources like coal and hydropower to meet its needs.

GAIL is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18’s query on the developments.

As per reports, GAIL has cut supplies to some fertiliser plants by 10 percent and restricted gas sales to industrial clients to the lower tolerance limit of 10-20 percent.

Earlier in May, India mandated GAIL to import gas and buy from local difficult fields to meet growing demand growth from household and transport sectors as cheaper supplies from old blocks were found to be inadequate.

The diversion of LNG supplies by the Singapore unit of Gazprom, which is under the control of the German government after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has hit the international markets.