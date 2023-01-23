homemarket Newsstocks News

GAIL, SBI, Nestle India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Jan 23, 2023

By Sangam Singh  |  Jan 23, 2023 9:29 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday shrugging weakness across global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) for a target of Rs 102 with a stop loss at Rs 98
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 522 with a stop loss at Rs 504.50
Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 220
Sell Nestle India for a target of Rs 18,900 with a stop loss at Rs 19,550
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 240
Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,150
Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss at Rs 590
Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 725
First Published: Jan 23, 2023 9:27 AM IST
