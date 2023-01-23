GAIL, SBI, Nestle India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday shrugging weakness across global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) for a target of Rs 102 with a stop loss at Rs 98

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 522 with a stop loss at Rs 504.50

Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 220

Sell Nestle India for a target of Rs 18,900 with a stop loss at Rs 19,550

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 240

Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,150

Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 725