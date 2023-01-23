GAIL, SBI, Nestle India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday shrugging weakness across global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) for a target of Rs 102 with a stop loss at Rs 98
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 522 with a stop loss at Rs 504.50
Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 220
Sell Nestle India for a target of Rs 18,900 with a stop loss at Rs 19,550
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 240
Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,150
Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss at Rs 590
Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 725