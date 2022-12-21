GAIL signs contract for new LNG carrier and joint ownership of another

The new building vessel will be the second MOL Group LNG carrier serving GAIL India. The two companies had previously signed a contract for their first vessel in 2019.

India’s largest gas utility and supply company GAIL Ltd. has signed a charter contract with Japan-based Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL) for building a new liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier and joint ownership of an existing LNG carrier. Under the agreement, the two companies will share the vessel by transferring a portion of a wholly-owned Mitsui subsidiary’s shares to GAIL.

The new building vessel will be the second MOL Group LNG carrier serving GAIL India. The two companies had previously signed a contract for their first vessel in 2019. The vessel is still operational under a charter agreement with GAIL through a wholly-owned MOL subsidiary in 2021.

With a global portfolio of around 14 MMTPA, GAIL is a leading global player and is actively involved in the LNG trading business in the international market.

GAIL India is constantly expanding its global presence through its participation in projects/ventures along the natural gas value chain.

The state-owned company recently issued 15,750 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a 7.34 percent coupon rate of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 1,575 crore on a private placement basis on December 20, 2022.

GAIL India will use the funds for refinancing existing borrowings and funding CAPEX including recoupment of any expenditure.