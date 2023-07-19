GAIL to explore biorecycling carbon waste into fuels, chemicals in a strategic partnership with LanzaTech

With the help of LanzaTech's technology, GAIL can utilise its renewable H2 and CO2 gas streams for producing everyday consumer goods such as fuel, packaging and clothing from bio-recycled material instead of virgin fossil fuel.

Natural gas company Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) on Wednesday announced a partnership with US-based green solutions provider LanzaTech Global to explore bio-recycling carbon waste into fuel and chemicals.

GAIL and LanzaTech will set up a pilot-scale CO2 capture and conversion project to study the process. The project can potentially be a role model for converting CO2 into useful materials instead of emitting it into the atmosphere.

LanzaTech Global is an innovative carbon capture and utilisation company that converts waste carbon into products that people use in their daily lives.

With the help of LanzaTech's technology, GAIL can utilise its renewable H2 and CO2 gas streams for producing everyday consumer goods such as fuel, packaging, and clothing from bio-recycled material instead of virgin fossil fuel.

It will also help GAIL reach its net zero 2040 goals and has the potential to support wider decarbonisation applications globally.

LanzaTech's technology enables the conversion of carbon-rich pollution from industrial facilities into carbon-smart chemicals through the use of proprietary bacteria. These chemicals can be used to make rubber, plastics, synthetic fibers, and fuels.

These materials form the building blocks for consumer products such as clothing, laundry detergent, and sustainable aviation fuel.

GAIL is India’s leading natural gas company with interests across the value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, and city gas, among others.

Shares of GAIL India are trading 0.46 higher at Rs 109.40.