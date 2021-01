Shares of GAIL (India), the nation's largest gas distribution firm, jumped nearly 6 percent on Friday after the company said its board will meet today to consider share buyback as also payment of interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2021. The GAIL stock price rose as much as 5.7 percent to its day's high of Rs 143.50 per share.

The firm is likely to consider buyback of shares with a view to returning surplus cash to shareholders, the biggest being the Government of India.

A buyback, also known as a share repurchase, is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.

The government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks as it scours for ways of raising funds to rein in its fiscal deficit. The firms asked to consider share buybacks include state-owned miner Coal India Ltd (CIL), power utility NTPC, and minerals producer NMDC.

The government, which holds 52.1 percent of GAIL, is likely to participate in the GAIL buyback just as it did in the case of NTPC, Engineers India Ltd (EIL), RITES and KIOCL.

Kotak Securities, in a recent note, said that it expects GAIL to benefit from an improvement in the outlook for—the gas marketing segment led by a recovery in spot and crude-linked LNG prices, petchem segment led by a robust rise in PE margins, LPG segment led by a recovery in prices and reduction in input gas cost and transmission segment led by growth in gas consumption. We prefer GAIL as a crude hedge over upstream PSUs and reiterate ‘buy’ with a revised fair value of Rs 140 (Rs 120 earlier).

In the September quarter, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,068.16 crore for the quarter ended September, down 8.5 percent from Rs 1,167.58 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations dropped by 24.3 percent to Rs 13,809.86 crore, from Rs 18,249.90 crore a year before.