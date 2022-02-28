GAIL jumps after Jefferies upgrades stock to 'buy', raises target price by 6%

GAIL shares jumped on Monday after Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'hold' citing geopolitical developments in Europe, which could keep natural gas prices at elevated levels.

The brokerage also raised its target price for the GAIL stock to Rs 170 from Rs 160. GAIL shares rose as much as 6.1 percent to Rs 142.9 on BSE.

The upgrade for the state-owned gas utility comes at a time when geopolitical tensions after Russia invaded Ukraine last week, have created ripples in the world's oil & gas prices.

Elevated liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices will aid GAIL's trading profitability in the next financial year, which begins in April 2022, according to the brokerage.

Also, elevated crude oil prices will improve the company's LPG realisation, it added.

The brokerage sees limited risk to GAIL's transmission volumes owing to strong demand for spot LNG.

Jefferies raised its FY2022-23 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) estimate for GAIL by 20 percent.

It also sees GAIL's planned listing of an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in FY23 as a rerating trigger.

GAIL plans to monetise some of its pipelines by selling a minority stake through instruments such as infra investment trust. An InvITs is like a mutual fund that enables direct investment from investors in infrastructure.