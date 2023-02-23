CLSA raises its price target on GAIL factoring in a 40% tariff hike

The brokerage expects a more than 50 percent increase in tariffs which could boost GAIL’s topline.

Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA has assigned a 'Buy' rating to state-owned natural gas company GAIL (India) Ltd. and expects a 30 percent upside to the stock to Rs 125 on the back of tariff hikes.

The brokerage has also upgraded the Earning Per Share (EPS) by 14 percent for the fiscal year 2025 factoring in a 40 percent increase in tariffs.

The state-owned natural gas distribution company recently proposed an integrated tariff encompassing most key gas transmission pipelines in its network.

CLSA said that GAIL’s proposed tariff would imply a 70 percent hike from its fiscal year 2022 blended tariff. The brokerage expects a more than 50 percent increase in tariffs which could boost GAIL’s topline.

The final announcement on tariffs is likely anytime from mid-March, said CLSA.

The brokerage also expects the share of the utility segment in the company's EBITDA to rise to a near-record of 58 percent for GAIL.

Cyclical commodity segments account for just 19 percent of the Sum Of The Parts (SOTP) valuation while around 80 percent is coming from the utility business and investments, said CLSA.

GAIL (India) Ltd. reported a 90 percent decline in net profit at Rs 397.59 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 3,800.09 crore a year ago due to losses in the petrochemical and natural gas marketing business.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 35,939.96 crore from Rs 26,175.60 crore a year ago. Also, all the segments of the company reported an operating loss during the December quarter.

The weakness in the December quarter was led by GAIL’s poor performance in gas marketing, petrochemicals, LPG, and liquid hydrocarbon businesses.

Shares of GAIL are trading higher by 2.77 percent at Rs 98.20.