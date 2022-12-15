GAIL, Adani Ports, City Union Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Market started Thursday session with minor cuts.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Balrampur Chini Mills is a buy for a target of Rs 392 with a stop loss of Rs 374
City Union Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 218 with a stop loss of Rs 196
GAIL is a buy for a target of Rs 101 with a stop loss of Rs 94
Colgate-Palmolive is a sell for a target of Rs 1,530 with a stop loss of Rs 1,590
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a buy with a stop under Rs 418
Dr. Lal PathLabs is a an intraday short with a stop above Rs 2,430
IndiaMART is a an intraday short with a stop above Rs 4,459
Adani Ports is a buy with a stop under Rs 879
First Published: IST
