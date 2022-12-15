Homemarket newsstocks news

GAIL, Adani Ports, City Union Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

GAIL, Adani Ports, City Union Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Dec 15, 2022 9:59:47 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Market started Thursday session with minor cuts.

Recommended Articles

View All

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Balrampur Chini Mills is a buy for a target of Rs 392 with a stop loss of Rs 374
City Union Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 218 with a stop loss of Rs 196
GAIL is a buy for a target of Rs 101 with a stop loss of Rs 94
Colgate-Palmolive is a sell for a target of Rs 1,530 with a stop loss of Rs 1,590
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a buy with a stop under Rs 418
Dr. Lal PathLabs is a an intraday short with a stop above Rs 2,430
IndiaMART is a an intraday short with a stop above Rs 4,459
Adani Ports is a buy with a stop under Rs 879
Catch the market highlights with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Next Article

SBI Life, HDFC Life, SRF: Thursday's top brokerage calls