GAIL, Adani Ports, City Union Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Market started Thursday session with minor cuts.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Balrampur Chini Mills is a buy for a target of Rs 392 with a stop loss of Rs 374

City Union Bank is a buy for a target of Rs 218 with a stop loss of Rs 196

GAIL is a buy for a target of Rs 101 with a stop loss of Rs 94

Colgate-Palmolive is a sell for a target of Rs 1,530 with a stop loss of Rs 1,590

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a buy with a stop under Rs 418

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a an intraday short with a stop above Rs 2,430

IndiaMART is a an intraday short with a stop above Rs 4,459

Adani Ports is a buy with a stop under Rs 879