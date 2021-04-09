FY21 was best year for Nifty IT index in a decade; analysts see growth continuing Updated : April 09, 2021 12:40 PM IST For 2021, the index has outpaced Nifty rising 12 percent YTD versus a 6 percent rise in the benchmark. Among individual stocks, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Wipro more than doubled investor wealth in FY21. Published : April 09, 2021 12:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply