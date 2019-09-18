Market
FY20 to be a lower growth year for FMCG sector, says Investec
Updated : September 18, 2019 11:33 AM IST
Financial services company Investec, in its latest report, said that the financial year 2020 will be a year of lower growth for the FMCG sector.
It, however, believes thatÂ larger companies with scale, a diversified product presence and strong access to all distribution channels, will outperform.
