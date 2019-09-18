#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

FY20 to be a lower growth year for FMCG sector, says Investec

Updated : September 18, 2019 11:33 AM IST

Financial services company Investec, in its latest report, said that the financial year 2020 will be a year of lower growth for the FMCG sector.
It, however, believes thatÂ larger companies with scale, a diversified product presence and strong access to all distribution channels, will outperform.
FY20 to be a lower growth year for FMCG sector, says Investec
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Ban on H-4 EAD visas unlikely to be enforced before spring 2020, says report

Ban on H-4 EAD visas unlikely to be enforced before spring 2020, says report

Lenovo plans to cross $1.5 billion in revenue from Indian market

Lenovo plans to cross $1.5 billion in revenue from Indian market

Gold up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Gold up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV