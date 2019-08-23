Future Retail's shares plunge over 8% as Amazon acquires stake in Future Coupons

The share price of Future Retail plunged 8.14 percent intraday on Friday after Amazon announced that it will acquire 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, a firm owned by Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani.

The deal, which is likely to be valued at about Rs 1500 crore, will give the American online giant a minority stake in supermarket chain FRL.

At 9:58 AM, Future Retail's shares were trading 5.15 percent lower at Rs 392.40 per share on the NSE. Intraday, the share price plunged 8.14 percent to its day's low of Rs 380.10.

As part of the deal, Amazon will effectively hold 3.58 percent stake indirectly in Future Retail. The deal is likely to have been done at 60-90 percent premium of current Future Retail share price.

Amazon has been granted a call option as part of the agreement. A call option allows Amazon to acquire all or part of the promoters' shareholding in FRL if allowed by law. A call option is exercisable between the third and tenth years.

Meanwhile, the share price of Future Enterprises rose 8.9 percent to day's high of Rs 27.90.

