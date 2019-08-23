Market
Future Retail's shares plunge over 8% as Amazon acquires stake in Future Coupons
Updated : August 23, 2019 11:20 AM IST
The share price of Future Retail plunged 8.14 percent intraday on Friday after Amazon announced that it will acquire 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, a firm owned by Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani.
The deal, which is likely to be valued at about Rs 1500 crore, will give the American online giant a minority stake in supermarket chain FRL. Â
At 9:58 AM, Future Retail's shares were trading 5.15 percent lower at Rs 392.40 per share on the NSE.
