Future Retail's shares plunge over 8% as Amazon acquires stake in Future Coupons

Updated : August 23, 2019 11:20 AM IST

The share price of Future Retail plunged 8.14 percent intraday on Friday after Amazon announced that it will acquire 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, a firm owned by Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani.
The deal, which is likely to be valued at about Rs 1500 crore, will give the American online giant a minority stake in supermarket chain FRL. Â 
At 9:58 AM, Future Retail's shares were trading 5.15 percent lower at Rs 392.40 per share on the NSE.
