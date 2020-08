The share price of Future Retail slipped by more than 6 percent on Monday as the deadline ended for the payment of the interest due for its $500 million senior secured notes with no clarity on whether or not the company will honour its dues. The Kishore Biyani-led company has to repay its coupon holders $14 million or almost Rs 105 crore in interest.

If it fails to honour its dues, the retail company would be in default and may face downgrades from rating agencies. At 12:35 pm, the stock was trading 6.21 percent lower at Rs 114.75 per share.

The retail giant has found itself in troubled waters since the nationwide lockdown started. Future Group had a consolidated debt of Rs 12,778 crore as of September 2019, as per the company’s public records. Its flagship company Future Retail had a gross debt of Rs 2,657 crore as of March 2019.

“Whatever each bank in the consortium could do individually, we have all done. Now we have to see if they have enough to repay,” said a senior executive from a bank with a large exposure to Future Group. “They (Future Group) have taken whatever loans were available under the COVID-19 Emergency Credit Line from a few public sector banks,” the person added.

As per the company’s exchange release, it was originally due to make the interest payment on its 5.60 percent 2025 dollar notes on July 22 which it missed. “Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and consequently restricted business operations of the Company, the liquidity position has been affected causing us to miss the service of the payment of interest due on the USO Notes (listed on Singapore Stock Exchange) on 22nd July, 2020," the company had said. Future Retail's 30-day grace period to make the payment of interest has now ended.

However, another senior executive from a bank with exposure to Future Group told CNBC-TV18 that under RBI’s August 6 Resolution Framework for COVID-19-related stress, its loans can be restructured and the repayment schedule can be extended by up to two years.