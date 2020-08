The share price of Future Retail climbed as much as 20 percent after Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail announced it will acquire Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore.

Future Retail climbed 20 percent to Rs 162.35 per share in the early trade on Monday. The stock was trading 19.59 percent higher at Rs 161.80 per share on the NSE, at 10:20 am.

Among other Future Group stocks, Future Enterprises surged as much as 4.89 percent to Rs 22.50 per share on the NSE. Future Lifestyles, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chain Solutions, and Future Market Networks traded up to 5 percent higher.

Under the scheme announced, Future Group will merge certain companies carrying on the above-mentioned businesses into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL).

The acquisition complements and makes a strong strategic fit into Reliance’s retail business, the Reliance Retail Ventures release said.

A week back, Future Retail narrowly averted a default by repaying its investors hours ahead of the 30-days grace period deadline ending.

Future Retail paid $14 million or about Rs 105 crores in interest dues to its coupon holders on Monday for $500 million senior secured notes, said a person directly aware of the matter.

Future Group's shareholders are taking the deal positively given the premium attached post the acquisition. Shareholders of Future Retail will get 101 shares of FEL for every 10 held. Shareholders of Future Consumer will get 9 shares of FEL for every 10 held, and shareholders of Future Lifestyle Fashions will get 116 shares of FEL for every 10 held. Shareholders of Future Supply Chain will get 131 shares of FEL for every 10 held while shareholders of Future Market Network will get 18 shares of FEL for every 10 held.

