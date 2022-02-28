Future Group stocks jump as RIL steps in to rescue Future Retail

RIL has stepped in to rescue Future Retail, taking over the operations of its stores and offering jobs to its employees, even as the Kishore Biyani-led group is locked in a bitter legal wrangle with e-commerce major Amazon at several judicial forums over the sale of its business to the retail arm of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, a report said.
Also Read |
Reliance Retail has started taking over operations of Future Retail stores such as Big Bazaar and replaced them with its brand stores, the report said.
Future Retail had explained in an exchange filing over the weekend that it is going through an acute financial crisis and has defaulted on its loan
Further, the ongoing legal tussle with Amazon has aggravated the condition by creating serious impediments in the implementation of the Scheme with Reliance entities. This has weighed adversely on the working of Future Retail, said the company.
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)