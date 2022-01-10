Future group stocks in focus after Amazon moves NCLAT, SC

Shares of Future Group were in focus on Monday again after Amazon filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the CCI order that suspended the over two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd.

Future Retail rose as much as 2 percent, while Future Enterprise gained 2.42 percent in early morning trade on Monday. Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd – 0.13 percent, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd up 1.8 percent, and Future Consumer was up as much as 3 percent.

Future Supply Chain and Future Enterprises erased morning gains to trade at 0.68 percent and 0.28 percent lower, respectively, at 12:40 pm on the BSE.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in an unprecedented move, revisited its over-two-year-old approval granted to Amazon to acquire a stake in Future Coupons, through which the global e-commerce major is claiming rights over Future Retail.

On December 17, the CCI had suspended its approval for Amazon's deal to acquire a stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd and also imposed a Rs 202-crore penalty on the e-commerce major for certain contraventions.

Amazon and Future have been locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in October 2020, arguing that FRL had violated their contract by entering into a deal for the sale of its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore. The NCLAT is an appellate authority for the orders passed by the CCI.

In August 2020, the Future Group had announced a Rs 24,713-crore deal for the sale of the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing segment to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.