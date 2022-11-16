Fusion Micro Finance shares rise after listing day post large deals

Fusion Microfinance made a bleak debut on the bourses on Tuesday as the shares began trading at a discount of 2.31 percent at Rs 359.50 apiece against the issue price of Rs 368.
Shares of Fusion Micro Finance are trading higher on Wednesday after multiple large deals that took place on the stock.
Here are some of the buyers on Wednesday:
: 5.24 lakh shares at Rs 339.31 each
Shares of Fusion Micro Finance listed at a 2 percent discount to its issue price on Tuesday. Dealers in the grey market — or an unofficial market for unlisted securities — had expected a mildly positive listing for the stock. (Learn about what the grey market really is)
The Rs 1,104 crore IPO was open between November 2-4. Fusion Micro Finance offers financial services to women in rural and semi-urban areas. Its IPO was subscribed 2.95 times.
Brokerages held mixed views on the Fusion Micro Finance IPO. Angel One had assigned a 'neutral' rating on the issue, suggesting investors consider participating in the issue from a medium-to-long-term view.
The stock is currently trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 339.1.
