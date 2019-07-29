Market
Fundamental underpinning of Indian market does not look very strong, says Udayan Mukherjee
Updated : July 29, 2019 10:56 AM IST
The broader market feels like a bear market and we will be lucky to get away with 11,000 as the base: Mukherjee
Autos do not have a valuation problem any longer. They have an economic growth problem and they have an earnings problem: Mukherjee
