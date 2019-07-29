Fundamental underpinning of Indian market does not look very strong, says Udayan Mukherjee

Udayan Mukherjee, the consulting editor at CNBC-TV18, shared his views on market fundamentals and outlook on stocks.

"The fundamental underpinning of this market does not look very strong and the FII thing has come as a trigger for that, " said Mukherjee on Monday.

“The broader market feels like a bear market and we will be lucky to get away with 11,000 as the base, as I see it. I just hope it holds out because psychologically if 11,000-11,100 were to go, it might pave the way for a lot of carnage,” he added.

“Other than hope there is not a lot to go on at this point in time and that is the reason why the bluechips are contracting their valuations,” Mukherjee said.

Talking about the auto sector, he said, “Autos do not have a valuation problem any longer. They have an economic growth problem and they have an earnings problem.”

On the global market front, Mukherjee said, “We do not know what the global piece is going to be 3-6 months from now. We are now talking about a situation where the world is not corrected significantly; the Dow is up this year and it has been doing well. India has got hurt because of India’s specific problems.”

“Right now we are pricing in what is essentially an economic slowdown in India and therefore stock prices have to adjust because earnings have disappointed serially, but if externally things turn out to be different and that is another straw which we have to carry 3 or 4 months out then many things are different,” Mukherjee added.