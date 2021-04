HDFC Securities Retail Research Desk is bullish on Mahindra Logistics, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and has advised investors to buy them at the current market price (CMP) and at further dips for a time horizon of two quarters. Here's what the brokerage has to say about the three stocks:

Mahindra Logistics | Buy at CMP and dips | Fair value: Rs 577

HDFC Securities expects the company to benefit from the leading market position, wide logistics service range, reducing client/industry concentration, strong balance sheet, and strong industry growth potential.

“We expect volume to drive 10 percent CAGR in top-line and 35 percent EPS CAGR over FY20-23E. We like its high-growth, margin and RoCE, non-M&M warehousing segment, which has potential to transform the overall margin and returns profiles. Given its capabilities and strong presence in e-commerce and consumer durables logistics, the non-M&M business should continue to haul strong growth,” the brokerage said.

Aurobindo Pharma | Buy at CMP and dips | Bull case fair value of Rs 1,168

While regulatory compliance remains an overhang for Aurobindo’s US base business (5 facilities under OAI classification), its diversified US FDA-approved manufacturing network (of 8 API and 11 formulations facilities) and pipeline of oral solids and injectables should support approvals and growth in the near-term, said the brokerage.

Margin improvement at acquired Apotex business in EU and COVID vaccine supplies in India and EMs could drive earnings in the medium term, according to the brokerage firm.

"Its investments and progress in complex segments provide significant comfort on growth beyond FY22/FY23 with estimated revenue contribution (across geographies) of US$ 350-400 million in FY24, ramping up to US$ 550-600 million in FY25," said HDFC Securities.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Buy at CMP and dips | Bull case fair value of Rs 762

HDFC Securities believes that in the next 2-3 years there will be strong growth trajectory for the pharma sector driven by i) healthy growth momentum from domestic market ii) regulatory resolutions, iii) moderating price erosion and iv) key product launches across generic and specialty categories.

It remains positive on Sun Pharma given strong management team, robust balance sheet, strong earnings growth expected over FY20-23E and reasonable valuations.