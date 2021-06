Solar Industries | Buy at LTP and further add at Rs 1,412 | TP: 1,826 | Solar Industries has been one of the consistent compounders in the Indian explosives basket. Its revenue and PAT are likely to record a growth of 19.5 percent and 26 percent CAGR over FY21-23E along with consistent FCF generation and stable working capital, the brokerage firm said. Segment-wise, CIL/Institutional/Trade/Export & Overseas/ Defense revenue will likely grow at CAGRs 13/14/14/21/68% respectively over the same period.