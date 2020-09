In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sean Darby of Jefferies and Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR Global spoke at length about India and global markets. Darby said there was no obvious reason for the US market sell-off yesterday.

“However, if you look inside the internal dynamics of the US equity market, it has been dominated by 5 or 6 very large tech names which have become much overbought on all our measures. Second, we had a rise in the VIX index as we coming into the US election, which normally happens and third, we think positioning became very one-way that is it’s dominated by a large amount of money going into a very few select sectors,” he added.

He further said that September is usually not an easy month for equities, but we believe the August rally was one against many odds.

According to him, foreign investors will use the dip as a buying opportunity in emerging markets. We expect the dollar to weaken more against Asian currencies, added Darby.

Speaking about India, EPFR Global’s Brandt said that India is muddling along in emerging market universe in terms of flows.

“What I have been hearing from fund managers recently is that they are certainly interested in India but they are not comfortable committing clients’ money until they are sure that there isn’t going to be a second lockdown and also the COVID numbers that you are dealing with right now are not that comforting,” added Brandt.