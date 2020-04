There are decades where nothing happens, and then there are weeks where decades happen -- Vladimir Lenin.

There is unprecedented volatility in markets the world over due to the COVID-19 crisis. The domestic market has corrected sharply since the nationwide lockdown and in times of such crisis, fundamentals matter less in determining the future of stock performance and fund flows take precedence.

Stocks like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank have fallen and risen 10 percent in one single trading session due to active fund flows.

As evident in the month of March, there has been relentless foreign selling from the active foreign funds, to the tune of $8.4 billion. In fact, outflows from emerging markets (excluding China) in the month of April declined to $7 billion from $43 billion in March, IIFL Securities said.

The brokerage also said that active foreign funds have turned marginal buyers in April, but it is still too early to call it a trend.

Going forward there are two factors which can go against the Indian markets – low cash in domestic mutual funds and heavy ETF selling in the future, the report added.

These two factors are important because they initiate and maintain the liquidity system. Domestic mutual funds are already running low on cash, and it is evident as they have become marginal buyers this month from net buyers of $300 million/day.

In the current situation, the report said that the share of banks and financial services, autos and metals in equity holdings of MFs fell in March while the share of sectors like healthcare, IT and telecom had gone up. This data is not enough to determine the performance of the stocks in future.