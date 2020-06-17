  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Energy

Fuel price hikes resurrect strong marketing margin for OMCs

Updated : June 17, 2020 05:25 PM IST

The report states the need to further increase retail fuel price by Rs 2.4 per liter to boost net margin to Rs 1.91 per liter during June 16-30 and Rs 2.11 per liter on July 1.
The brokerage noted that the gross refining margin (GRM) weakness remains a concern while large inventory gains appear imminent.
Fuel price hikes resurrect strong marketing margin for OMCs

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

Gross direct tax collections collection falls over 30% in Q1FY21

TN government removes quarantine mandate for business travel to neighbouring states

TN government removes quarantine mandate for business travel to neighbouring states

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement