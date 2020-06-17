Energy Fuel price hikes resurrect strong marketing margin for OMCs Updated : June 17, 2020 05:25 PM IST The report states the need to further increase retail fuel price by Rs 2.4 per liter to boost net margin to Rs 1.91 per liter during June 16-30 and Rs 2.11 per liter on July 1. The brokerage noted that the gross refining margin (GRM) weakness remains a concern while large inventory gains appear imminent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply