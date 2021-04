FTSE rebalance effective today: Here's what it means

The third tranche of the FTSE rebalancing got effective in the last one hour of trade. Brokerages expect that with this rebalancing, India will see an inflow of close to $900 million.

The stocks that will get impacted on the positive side because of additions or weight increases are – Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Gas, Honeywell Auto, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, Indus Tower, Embassy REIT and L&T.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.