Market From Wipro to Majesco: Stocks that moved the most on December 23 Updated : December 23, 2020 03:44 PM IST The Sensex ended 437 points higher at 46,444 while the Nifty rose 135 point to settle at 13,601. Wipro gained over 5.5 percent after the company announced a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with German wholesaler METRO AG. Majesco shares gained nearly 5 percent to settle at Rs 12.20 on the BSE after the stock turned ex-interim dividend for Rs 974 per share today.