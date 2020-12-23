From Wipro to Majesco: Stocks that moved the most on December 23

Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday after a share rally in IT stocks overshadowed weak global investor sentiment stemming from the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK. Gains in FMCG, pharma and auto sectors also lifted the domestic sentiment.

The Sensex ended 437 points higher at 46,444 while the Nifty rose 135 point to settle at 13,601. However, the broader market outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 2-3 percent each.

All sectors were ended in the green for the day with the Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG indices surged 2 percent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma also added over 1.5 percent each while Nifty Auto was up over 1 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank rose 0.8 percent for the day.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Wipro: The share price of Wipro gained over 5.5 percent after the company announced a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with German wholesaler METRO AG. The estimated deal value for the duration of the first 5 years is approximately $700 million. With the intention to extend up to 4 additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to $1 billion.

Majesco: Majesco shares gained nearly 5 percent to settle at Rs 12.20 on the BSE after the stock turned ex-interim dividend for Rs 974 per share today. Majesco has fixed Friday, December 25, 2020, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

Ruchi Soya: The stock rose around 4 percent after shareholders approved the appointment of Ram Dev, his younger brother Ram Bharat and close aide Acharya Balkrishna on the company's board.

Dilip Buildicon: The stock was up 6 percent after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for EPC project worth Rs 1,001 crore in Rajasthan. Dilip Buildcon announced that the company and its JV partner Altis-Holding Corporation has received a letter of acceptance on December 22, 2020, from National Highways Authority of India for a new EPC project viz construction of eight-lane access-controlled expressway starting new junction with NH-12 near village Ummedpura to major bridge over Takli river near Nayagoan Jaqeer village section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) in the state of Rajasthan on EPC Mode, the company said in an exchange filing.