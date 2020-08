August 21 witnessed quite a bit of action in the world of business. There were numerous top executives who shared their views on multiple sectors, while discussing the market, economy and industries with CNBC-TV18. Take a look at what they had to say today.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to CNBC Awaaz:

RBI stands battle-ready. We will use all conventional as well as unconventional measures as needed in the market. Rates in the bond market have come down across the board. The economy will recover if the infection curve flattens or vaccine is found. India’s economy has a core resilience, it will recover. I can’t speculate on what we will do in the future, but we have the policy space. RBI has the tools to take necessary actions.

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, DPIIT:

Discussions are underway with other ministries to identify some sectors where India has a lot of export potential. With the right kind of incentives, those manufacturing and incremental production sales and exports can happen. We are also looking into our quality control orders as our Indian product quality has to improve. All ministries are working at an aggressive pace to bring up the quality control order.

Gautam Duggad, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

In the consumption space, a market share migration is happening from unorganized to organized and that is where branded players are expected to gain, whether it is staple or discretionary. We like this space. It is a very long-term trend which will play out over the next decade as well. As far as large-cap is concerned, we like HUL, Titan, Britannia and Pidilite.

TT Jagannathan, chairman at TTK Prestige:

The month of July was better than June and all channels doing better than modern trade. We have witnessed uptrend in consumer demand. The company will discontinue all imports from China by September 30 onward.

Anuj Poddar, executive director at Bajaj Electricals:

I think there is far more than enough of pent-up demand to have been fully met. So, I think this is a genuine demand. However, there are supply related problems ahead of the festive season.

Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist of Goldilocks Premium Research:

2020 has really thought us that "buy and hold forever" kind of investing is becoming more and more redundant. It is the kind of market where you really don’t have visibility beyond a year. There are a lot of disruptions and a lot of risk. The fact that you have COVID coming into play and just disrupting our lives so easily, it just tells you that going forward it is very difficult to buy and hold things over three years, five years or 10 years. This concept of disruption is really likely to stay and it is very important to diversify yourself, not just across asset classes, but also across geographies and that is really the way forward.

BS Ajaikumar, Chairman & CEO, Healthcare Global:

Footfalls have not returned yet to normal. Since the COVID-19 scenario is there. We are reporting some of the highest insurances so we are not seeing footfalls back to normal. It is close to 80 percent concerns over COVID prevails.

B Thiagarajan, MD of Blue Star:

The industry as well as Blue Star will reach last year’s level. Right now we are seeing whether still 5 percent growth is possible that is based on one caveat that there is no more long lockdowns. But if there is no long drawn lockdown, I think we definitely match last year’s levels. We expect Q3 to be 90 percent of last year and Q4 to be 100 percent of last year. Full year is likely to be between 75-80 percent.

Adhish Patil, CFO at Aarti Drugs: