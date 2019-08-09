#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
From Rs 85 to Rs 8,500: This food firm gave tasty returns in the last 10 years

Updated : August 09, 2019 02:18 PM IST

The food firm has risen from Rs 85.05 in August 2009 to trace at Rs 8,800 currently, surging 9993 percent in the last 10 years.
Hence, a Rs 1 lakh investment in the stock in 2009 would have turned to Rs 1 crore in 2019.
The stock has fallen 2.6 percent in the last one year and 3 percent in 2019.
