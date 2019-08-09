From Rs 85 to Rs 8,500: This food firm gave tasty returns in the last 10 years

Tasty Bite Eatables has proved to be a sure shot bet for the investors in the last 10 years. Shares of the food firm advanced from Rs 85.05 in August 2009 to trace at Rs 8,800 currently, surging 9993 percent in the last 10 years. Hence, a Rs 1 lakh investment in the stock in 2009 would have turned to Rs 1 crore in 2019.

The stock has fallen 2.6 percent in the last one year and 3 percent in 2019. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 11,372 on August 31, 2018, and an all-time low of Rs 3.5 on September 30, 1997. The current market cap of the stock stands at Rs 2,232 crore.

Even though the company has proved to be the top gainer among its peers, other food firms also turned out to be multibaggers during this time. Venky's generated 1,448 percent returns in the last 10 years, while Heritage Foods surged 1,425 percent during the same period.

The firm has shined during the last ten years in terms of financial performance. Its net profit surged 8 times during the last 10 years years, from Rs 1.41 crore in FY09 to 8.03 in FY19. Its revenue rose from Rs 46.31 crore in FY09 to Rs 336.93 crore in FY19, up 627 percent.

For the first quarter, the company has posted a 33.28 percent rise in net profit at Rs 7.69 crore as compared to Rs 5.77 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue advanced 20.52 percent to Rs 90.85 crore versus 75.38 percent (YoY).

In July, the company said that it will consider a proposal to raise funds via the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis. In its June-quarter results, the Company recognized the sale of Prepared Foods activity as its only primary business segment since its operations predominantly consist of manufacture and sale of "Prepared Foods" to its customers.

"The Board of directors, pursuant to their meeting held on 12 July 2019, have approved a proposal of preferential allotment of 15,500 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 9,030 (including premium of Rs 9,020) per equity share to Preferred Brands Foods (a promoter group company) for a total consideration of Rs 13.99 crore. The company is in process of obtaining requisite approvals from the members," it said in a regulatory filing.

In 2017, Mars Food, a unit of American chocolatier Mars Inc, acquired the promoter of Tasty Bite - Preferred Brands International.

Tasty Bite Eatables Limited (TBEL) is an India-based company. The Company manufactures and markets Tasty Bite, a range of shelf-stable, all-natural and ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products.