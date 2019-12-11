From Rs 10,000 to Rs 3.2 lakhs! This stock has given over 3,000% returns in 20 years

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has been a consistent wealth creator for long-term investors. The stock of the financial services company rose from around Rs 9 in 1999 to Rs 304 in 2019, giving investors a return of as much as 3,168 percent.

To put in perspective, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the stock in 1999 would have turned into Rs 3.2 lakh in 20 years.

In the last 1 year as well as in 2019, despite the slowdown, volatility because of elections and NBFC scare caused by the IL&FS crisis, the stock has gained over 26 percent.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 333.9 on November 19, 2019, and a 52-week low of Rs 218.29 on January 30, 2019. The current market capitalisation of the stock stands at Rs 11,138 crore.

For Q2, the company reported a marginal rise in its consolidated Profits After Tax to Rs 306.94 crore. The city-based Murugappa Group company had reported a consolidated PAT at Rs 298.74 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2019, consolidated Profits After Tax grew to Rs 622.11 crore from Rs 579.36 crore registered a year ago. The consolidated total income for the quarter under review went up to Rs 2,212.48 crore from Rs 1,702.43 crore registered a year ago.

Cholamandalam Investment focuses on vehicle finance and home equity (HE) businesses with an AUM of Rs 57,400 crore. As per a JM Financial research report, the company has demonstrated superior performance with 18 percent AUM growth and 27 percent EPS growth over the past five years despite having high exposure to CVs (over 40 percent) and loan against property (over 20 percent), segments that have experienced stress during this period.