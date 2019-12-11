Market
From Rs 10,000 to Rs 3.2 lakhs! This stock has given over 3,000% returns in 20 years
Updated : December 11, 2019 12:46 PM IST
The stock of the financial services company rose from around Rs 9 in 1999 to Rs 304 in 2019, giving investors a return of as much as 3,168 percent.
To put in perspective, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the stock in 1999 would have turned into Rs 3.2 lakh in 20 years.
