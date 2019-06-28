From Rs 10 to Rs 81,000: This stock gave over 8,00,000% return in 25 years
Updated : June 28, 2019 01:31 PM IST
The stock which listed at Rs 10 in 1993 hit its all-time high of Rs 81,423 in April 2018, surging 8,14,130 percent.
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock at listing would have grown to Rs 81.42 crore in April 2018.
In the last 10 years, the stock has surged around 1,580 percent, from trading around Rs 3,300 in 2009 to Rs 56,600 currently.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more