From Rs 10 to Rs 81,000: This stock gave over 8,00,000% return in 25 years

Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) has been one of the top stock picks for investors for a long time now. The stock has been delivering massive returns since listing in April 1993. The stock, which was listed at Rs 10 in 1993, hit its all-time high of Rs 81,423 in April 2018, surging 8,14,130 percent. To put into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock at listing would have grown to Rs 81.42 crore in April 2018.

In the last 10 years, the stock has surged around 1,580 percent, from trading around Rs 3,300 in 2009 to Rs 56,600 currently. The stock growth consolidated to around 143 percent in the last five years. However, the company's shares have declined 22 percent in the last one year and 16 percent in 2019.

As compared to its peers, MRF has proved to be multi-bagger and the top gainer in the industry.

JK Tyre generated 452 percent returns in the last 10 years, while Apollo Tyres clocked 512 percent returns during the same period.

Ceat gave over 950 percent returns during the last 10 years.

For Q4, the tyre major MRF posted 14.91 percent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 293.83 crore as compared to Rs 345.32 crore in the year-ago period.

For the financial year 2018-19, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,097.87 crore, up marginally from Rs 1,092.28 crore during the previous fiscal. Total income during FY19 stood at Rs 16,254.47 crore, as compared to Rs 15,509.55 crore during the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.80 percent.

MRF has been a market leader in the tyre industry for 32 years. However, the company faces headwinds like rising input costs, which could affect its profitability.

According to the company, the two-wheelers and passenger vehicle sub-segments decelerated, while commercial vehicle sales swung between the first and second halves of the year.

The outlook also remains cautious. “The Indian economy could find its growth story potentially challenged by deficits within its current account, because of variability in global oil prices," MRF said a media release.