From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year
Updated : September 09, 2019 12:45 PM IST
Cox and Kings has lost over 98 percent of its value in the last 1 year, making it the biggest wealth destroyer among the NSE500 companies.
The travel firm has been facing a liquidity crunch amid various defaults and rating downgrades.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more