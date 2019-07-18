From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore! This stock has surged nearly 13,000% in 10 years
Updated : July 18, 2019 01:32 PM IST
The stock, which traded around Rs 10 in July 2009, surged 12,900 percent to currently trade around Rs 1,300 per share.
The stock of the midcap has gained nearly 22 percent in the last 1 year and 15 percent in 2019.
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock would have grown to Rs 1.3 crore today.
