From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore! This stock has surged nearly 13,000% in 10 years

Astral Poly Technik has emerged as one of the major wealth-creating companies in the last 10 years. The stock, which traded around Rs 10 in July 2009, surged 12,900 percent to around Rs 1,300 per share. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock would have grown to Rs 1.3 crore as of today.

The midacp stock gained nearly 22 percent in the last 1 year and 15 percent in 2019. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex rose 7.5 percent in last 1 year and 8 percent in 2019. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,379 on June 11, 2019, and a 52-week low of Rs 814.60 on October 8, 2018.

As compared to its peers, the plastic plumbing supplies company has proved to be multi-bagger and the top gainer in the industry. Supreme Industries generated 1,730 percent returns in the last 10 years, while Finolex Industries clocked 1,106 percent returns during the same period. Nilkamal gave 1,481 percent returns during the last 10 years.

In the fourth quarter Q4, Astral Poly Technik reported a 4.3 percent fall in net profit at Rs 62.5 crore as compared to Rs 65.3 crore during the quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.27 percent to Rs 774.70 crore in Q4 versus Rs 638.82 crore YoY.

The firm has constantly improved its financial performance during the last few years.

For FY19, the PAT stood at Rs 197.3 crore as compared to Rs 175.7 crore in FY18.

After the firm announced its Q4 earnings in last fiscal, IDBI Capital upgraded the stock from to 'hold' from 'sell'.

"The company has a strong brand name, strong distribution network, wide product suite in pipes business and is headed to become a strong number 2 adhesives player. Hence ASTRA remains a scalable business model in a segment which has weak entry barriers but huge barriers to scale," Axis Capital said in a report.

Going ahead, Kotak Securities expect the company to report net profit of Rs 50.5 crore, up 31.5 percent YoY. Net Sales are expected to increase by 28 percent YoY to Rs. 610.7 crore, according to Kotak.