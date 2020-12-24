  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

From Mrs Bectors Food to Vedanta: Stocks that moved the most on December 24

Updated : December 24, 2020 03:48 PM IST

Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains mainly in heavyweight RIL and banking, financial stocks
The biscuit maker Mrs Bectors Food more than doubled, rising nearly 107 percent in their market debut.
Orient Bell surged 9 percent after Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company
From Mrs Bectors Food to Vedanta: Stocks that moved the most on December 24

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Mumbai prepares to vaccinate 1 crore people; here's the plan

Mumbai prepares to vaccinate 1 crore people; here's the plan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement