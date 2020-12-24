Market From Mrs Bectors Food to Vedanta: Stocks that moved the most on December 24 Updated : December 24, 2020 03:48 PM IST Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains mainly in heavyweight RIL and banking, financial stocks The biscuit maker Mrs Bectors Food more than doubled, rising nearly 107 percent in their market debut. Orient Bell surged 9 percent after Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply