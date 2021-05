Market

From L&T to Crompton, here are Motilal Oswal's top fundamental picks

Updated : May 28, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has recommended 'buy' on these five stocks for a time frame of more than one year. Here's the list:

CNBCTV18.com

Larsen & Toubro | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,700 | Upside: 15%

Coromandel International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 983 | Upside: 19%

L&T Technology Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,130 | Upside: 15%

Tata Power Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 107 | Upside: 15%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 460 | Upside: 15%

